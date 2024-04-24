2 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3) F (4)