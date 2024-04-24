Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
