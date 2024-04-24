Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

