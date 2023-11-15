Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1810 C FS "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark C FS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
