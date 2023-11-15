2 Reales 1810 C FS "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark C FS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

