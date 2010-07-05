Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1812 B SP "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1812 B SP "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1812 B SP "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 30, 2010.

Spain 2 Reales 1812 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1812 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

