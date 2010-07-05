Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 B SP "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1812 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 30, 2010.
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
