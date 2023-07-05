Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1821 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5855 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
