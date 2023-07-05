Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1821 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 10 Reales 1821 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 10 Reales 1821 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5855 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 12, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

