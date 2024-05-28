10 Reales 1821 Sr LT (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Sr LT. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santander Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

