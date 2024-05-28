Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1821 Sr LT (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santander
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Sr LT. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santander Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Sr LT at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

