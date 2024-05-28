Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1821 Sr LT (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santander
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Sr LT. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santander Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
