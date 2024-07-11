Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1821 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
