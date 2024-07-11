Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1821 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 10 Reales 1821 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 10 Reales 1821 M SR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark M SR. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (52)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (9)
  • Cayón (26)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (39)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (8)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (51)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (29)
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1821 M SR at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search