Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1821 Bo UG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Bilbao
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Bo UG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Bilbao Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (47)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (19)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (25)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (22)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1821 Bo UG at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1821 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search