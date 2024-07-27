Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1821 Bo UG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Bilbao
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Bo UG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Bilbao Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
