10 Reales 1821 Bo UG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1821 with mark Bo UG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Bilbao Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (22) VF (100) F (37) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (47)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (19)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (19)

ibercoin (15)

Jesús Vico (3)

Katz (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (25)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (22)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)