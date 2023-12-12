Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

