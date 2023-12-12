Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62583 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
