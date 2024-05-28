Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
