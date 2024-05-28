1 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (31) VF (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Cayón (8)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (11)

ibercoin (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (17)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)