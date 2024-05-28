Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

