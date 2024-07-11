Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1833 M JI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1833 with mark M JI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
