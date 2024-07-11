1 Real 1833 M JI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1833 with mark M JI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (7)