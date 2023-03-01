Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
