1 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)