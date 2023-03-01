Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

