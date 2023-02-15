Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction CNG - September 18, 2013
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search