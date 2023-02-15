1 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (14) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (4)

CNG (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)