Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search