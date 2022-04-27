Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34279 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
