Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34279 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

