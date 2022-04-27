1 Real 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34279 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)