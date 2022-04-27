1 Real 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)