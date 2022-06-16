Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search