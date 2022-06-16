Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

