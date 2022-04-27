Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
Spain 1 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price



