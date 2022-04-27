1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1)