1 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (1)