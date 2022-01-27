Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4014 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search