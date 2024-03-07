Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search