1 Real 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

