1 Real 1813 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4277 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

