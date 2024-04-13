Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1813 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4277 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
