1 Real 1813 M IJ "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition VF (5) F (2)