Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1813 M IJ "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1813 M IJ "Type 1811-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1813 M IJ "Type 1811-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

