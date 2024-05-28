1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (11) F (8)