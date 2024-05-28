Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
