Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

