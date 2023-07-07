1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition VF (1) F (2)