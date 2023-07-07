Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
