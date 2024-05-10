Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
