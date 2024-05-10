1 Real 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1811 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

