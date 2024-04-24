Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1814 c CJ "Type 1814-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
