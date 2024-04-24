1/2 Real 1814 c CJ "Type 1814-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition XF (1) VF (9) F (6)