1/2 Real 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

