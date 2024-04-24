Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1832 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1832 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search