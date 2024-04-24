Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
