1/2 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

