1/2 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
