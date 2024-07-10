Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1831 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
