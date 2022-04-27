1/2 Real 1833 M JI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M JI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (4) XF (8) VF (22) F (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (4)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (6)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (5)

Soler y Llach (8)

Tauler & Fau (1)