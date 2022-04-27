Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1833 M JI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M JI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
