Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1833 M JI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1833 M JI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1833 M JI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M JI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (6)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M JI at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

