Spain Period: 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
