Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

