1/2 Real 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1833 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (7)