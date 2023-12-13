1/2 Real 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (16) VF (5) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

HERVERA (4)

Soler y Llach (9)

Tauler & Fau (1)