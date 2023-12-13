Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
