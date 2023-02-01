Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
