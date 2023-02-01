1/2 Real 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2) F (1)