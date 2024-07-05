1/2 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

