Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1830 M AJ at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

