Spain Period: 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
