1/2 Real 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 162. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (7)