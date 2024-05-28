Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1828 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 162. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1828 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search