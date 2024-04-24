1/2 Real 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (1) VF (6)