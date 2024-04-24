Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition AU
Spain 1/2 Real 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

