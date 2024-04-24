Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1826 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
