1/2 Real 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1819 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (1)