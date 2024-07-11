Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
