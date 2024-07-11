1/2 Real 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10) F (2)