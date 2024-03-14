Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

