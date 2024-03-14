Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
