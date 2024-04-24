Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1814-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1814-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1814-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

