Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1814-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search