1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1814-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) F (2)