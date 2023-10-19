1/2 Real 1813 M IJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (2)