Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
