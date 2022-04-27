1/2 Real 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition VF (7) F (4)