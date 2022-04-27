Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

