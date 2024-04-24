Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition G
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

