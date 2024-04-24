Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
