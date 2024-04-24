1/2 Real 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

