Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 80 Reales 1822 B SP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 80 Reales 1822 B SP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4273 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,550. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Numismática Leilões - June 7, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

