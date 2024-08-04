Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4273 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,550. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
