80 Reales 1823 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1823 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2481 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
