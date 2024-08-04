Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
