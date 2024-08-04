Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 80 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 80 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (555) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Spain 80 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1822 M SR at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1069 $
Price in auction currency 997 EUR
Where to buy?
Spain 80 Reales 1822 M SR at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

