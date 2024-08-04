80 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (40) AU (39) XF (163) VF (305) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (10) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (41) PCGS (12) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (131)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (45)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (7)

Goldberg (6)

Grün (2)

Heritage (23)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (72)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (10)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (5)

JMPG (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (17)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Monedalia.es (6)

Münzenonline (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Numisor (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (13)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (87)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (32)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (15)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (3)

Warin Global Investments (2)