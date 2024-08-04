Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (555) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (131)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (45)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (7)
- Goldberg (6)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (23)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (72)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (10)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (17)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Numisor (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (13)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (87)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (32)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (15)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (3)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1069 $
Price in auction currency 997 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search