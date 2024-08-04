Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1811 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Cayón (22)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5258 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4828 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search