Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1811 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 c CI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 c CI - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5258 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4828 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
