Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1814 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 C SF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 C SF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1814 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9391 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Frühwald - February 13, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 C SF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

