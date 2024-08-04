Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1814 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1814 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9391 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
