8 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4806 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12049 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
