8 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

