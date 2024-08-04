Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4806 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12049 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Rauch - June 17, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
