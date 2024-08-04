8 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

