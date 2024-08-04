Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 332000 JPY
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1819 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search