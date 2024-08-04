Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 332000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
