Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Leu (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
29768 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search