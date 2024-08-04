8 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2001.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)