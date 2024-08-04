Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2001.
