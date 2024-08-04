Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1813 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 C SF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 C SF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1813 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30670 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
