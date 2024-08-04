8 Escudos 1813 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1813 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

