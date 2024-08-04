Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1813 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1813 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30670 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
